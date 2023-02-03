Regional West Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Marjorie Jane Streeks Brown Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is available to a Banner County High School graduate or resident of Banner County planning to pursue a degree in at an accredited college or university.

Streeks Brown was born in Banner County in 1918. She remained an active member of the community throughout her life and was a strong supporter of education.

To apply, send a letter of application, including the following information: full name and address, field of medicine being studied and level of study, name and address of college or university, achievements (school, athletics, clubs, church, awards, and community service), employment, number of dependents, and reason why the applicant deserves the award. Applicants should also include a copy of their high school and college transcripts. Applicants must be graduates of Banner County High School or residents of Banner County.

The scholarship is awarded through the Regional West Foundation scholarship committee. The deadline for application is June 1. Applications should be sent to: Regional West Foundation, Marjorie Jane Streeks Brown Scholarship, 4021 Ave. B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. For more information on this or other scholarships, please contact Jeanne McKerrigan, Regional West Foundation director of development, at 308-630-1485.