Schwartzkopf, who was one of 10 Gering boys qualifiers, was vying to become the 45th individual champion in school history, and give the Bulldogs at least one for the fourth straight tournament.

He reached the title match as he pinned Mount Michael Benedict's John Batch at the 5 minute, 49 second of a state semifinal. Schwartkopf recorded a pin and a 3-1 decision in his opening two round of the weekend tournament.

Canseco bounced back after a loss in the state quarterfinals to reach the medal stand. She pinned Chadron's Fia Rasmussen on the final day of the tournament before she lost a 5-3 sudden-victory decision to West Holt's Madison Davis in the third-place matchup.

Murillo dropped a 2-1 decision to South Sioux City’s Juan Reyes and then was pinned by Cozad’s Aaron Wilson in the fifth-place match in his two final consolation matches of the tournament.

Shirley lost a tie-breaker and a 3-2 decision to Blair’s Tyson Brown in his first match and then dropped a 15-4 major decision to O’Neill’s Joseph Yates for fifth place.

Medina battled back through the consolation round after she was pinned by Conestoga's Kylee Plowman in a semifinal match. Plowman then went on to win the state title.

Medina, who was one of two Gering girls to qualify for state, was then pinned by Ainsworth's Jolyn Pozehl in her first consolation match on the final day of the tournament before she lost a 5-4 decision to Lexington's Angelica Velasquez in the fifth-place match.