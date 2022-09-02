Scores from around the area Sept. 2

Football Potter-Dix 91, Crawford 6
Sidney 33, Chase County 14
Gordon-Rushville 38, Alliance 0
Leyton 77, Kimball 0
Mitchell 44, Torrington 20
Sioux County 62, Banner County 12
Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12
Creek Vallley and Minatare
Morrill and Hyannis
Bridgeport 63, Maxwell 26
Riverside 20, Southeast 10
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 70, St. Stephens Indian 0
Wyoming Indian 40, Guernsey-Sunrise 6
Pine Bluffs 34, Shoshoni 26
Volleyball Scottsbluff def. Burns 25-20, 27-25
Scottsbluff def. Sheridan 25-17, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Wright 25-16, 22-25, 25-20
Potter-Dix def. Crawford 25-12, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10
Sioux County def. Banner County 25-15, 25-11, 25-9
Wallace def. Hyannis 25-10, 25-12
Creek Valley vs. Minatare
Softball
Beatrice 20, Scottsbluff 11