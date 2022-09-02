 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area scores

Scores from around the area Sept. 2

  • 0

Football Potter-Dix 91, Crawford 6

Sidney 33, Chase County 14

Gordon-Rushville 38, Alliance 0

Leyton 77, Kimball 0

Mitchell 44, Torrington 20

Sioux County 62, Banner County 12

Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12

Creek Vallley and Minatare

Morrill and Hyannis

Bridgeport 63, Maxwell 26

Riverside 20, Southeast 10

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 70, St. Stephens Indian 0

Wyoming Indian 40, Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Pine Bluffs 34, Shoshoni 26

People are also reading…

Volleyball Scottsbluff def. Burns 25-20, 27-25

Scottsbluff def. Sheridan 25-17, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Wright 25-16, 22-25, 25-20

Potter-Dix def. Crawford 25-12, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10

Sioux County def. Banner County 25-15, 25-11, 25-9

Wallace def. Hyannis 25-10, 25-12

Creek Valley vs. Minatare

Softball

Beatrice 20, Scottsbluff 11

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News