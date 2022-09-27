Scores from around the area, Sept. 27

Volleyball
Bayard def. Potter-Dix 25-18, 25-17
Bayard def. South Platte 25-23, 25-18
Hay Springs def. Edgemont, SD 25-15, 25-19
Hay Springs def. Oelrichs, SD 25-13, 25-23
Kimball def. Pine Bluffs, WY 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21
Morrill def. Crawford 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Ogallala def. Gering 27-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23
Potter-Dix def. South Platte 13-25, 26-24, 25-19
Sidney def. Scottsbluff 25-19, 25-19, 25-23
Southeast 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0 = 25-5, 25-6, 25-6
Boys Tennis
Duals at Gering
Alliance 4, Gering 0
Scottsbluff 8, Gering 1
Scottsbluff 5, Alliance 4