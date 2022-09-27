 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scores from around the area, Sept. 27

  • 0

Volleyball

Bayard def. Potter-Dix 25-18, 25-17

Bayard def. South Platte 25-23, 25-18

Hay Springs def. Edgemont, SD 25-15, 25-19

Hay Springs def. Oelrichs, SD 25-13, 25-23

Kimball def. Pine Bluffs, WY 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21

Morrill def. Crawford 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Ogallala def. Gering 27-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23

Potter-Dix def. South Platte 13-25, 26-24, 25-19

Sidney def. Scottsbluff 25-19, 25-19, 25-23

Southeast 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0 = 25-5, 25-6, 25-6

Boys Tennis

People are also reading…

Duals at Gering

Alliance 4, Gering 0

Scottsbluff 8, Gering 1

Scottsbluff 5, Alliance 4

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News