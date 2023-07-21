Twelve Scotts Bluff County Fair pageant contestants will introduce themselves during opening ceremonies to be held Sunday at Uptown Scottsbluff.

Cheryl Engelhaupt, organizer of the pageant, said six girls have signed up to compete in the Teen division and six will compete in the Miss division. They will compete for Scotts Bluff County and Old West Balloon Fest titles.

Contestants in the Teen division are: Madisen Meek, Anna Meier, Addison Peck, Sienna Osthoff, Kylie Backus and Wailynn Hooton. Contestants in the Miss division are Brooke Margheim, Adrianna Casias, Jadyn Wetherington, Aleena Wagner, Jalyn Wagner and Janeva O’Bannon.

It has been a tradition for the opening ceremonies to be held at the mall. The ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. at center court. Miss Nebraska Morgan Baird, who was recently crowned and served as the 2022 Miss Scotts Bluff County, will also be on hand.

The Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant will return this year to Gering High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and competition starts at 7 p.m.