Scotts Bluff County Personnel Board discussion unleashes complaints, concerns by county employees

Inaction by a county personnel board on a policy regarding holidays spurred the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners to discuss eliminating the county’s personnel board at its meeting Monday, Dec. 6. An estimated 50 county employees gathered to hear the discussion and speak out against the potential elimination of the board.
The Scotts Bluff County personnel board had been tasked earlier this year with considering the paid holidays offered to staff. In June, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners were opposed to adding Juneteenth, which was recognized for the first time this year by federal and state governments, to its listing of holidays. The county did not recognize the holiday, citing short notice as the adoption of the federal holiday on Thursday, June 17 and the recognition of the holiday on June 18.
During Monday’s commissioners meeting, Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Mark Harris contended that it’s not about the holiday, but about the number of holidays. “Ever since I got here,” he said, he has been questioning the number of holidays that employees are given.
“I have felt for years that 12 paid holidays would be enough,” he said. “And I’ve said it many times.”
Scotts Bluff County’s personnel manual lists specific holidays and says its policy is “to comply with legal state holidays as listed in Nebraska statutes.” In June, Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said that the reference refers to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 25-2221, which names the federal holidays and state declared holidays such as Arbor Day. A provision in the statute also allows the governor to declare other holidays, which traditionally follow those proclaimed by the president.
The caveat of recognizing state holidays is “unclear language” that Harris said he has sought to clarify “for at least three years,” and he pushed harder to have it clarified. He said he took issue when employees were off for Christmas Eve in 2019 after former President Donald Trump declared Christmas Eve a federal holiday and Gov. Pete Ricketts followed by declaring it a state holiday. Trump had also declared a National Day of Mourning as a federal holiday in December 2018 after the death of President George H.W. Bush.
Though Harris expressed that the issue was not about certain holidays, comments by Harris and Commissioner Ken Meyer referred to the current presidential administration and “unpredictability” about future holidays.
After a Scotts Bluff County commissioners meeting, the commissioners referred the holiday issue to the county’s personnel board. At its October personnel board meeting, the board had been asked to consider the holidays, with commissioners giving direction in the July 6 meeting that it wanted the board to select 12 holidays that would be recognized by the county and to remove the reference to state statute. However, the personnel board chose not to make any recommendation to the commissioners.
At some point, Harris said, he became aware that with a personnel board, the county could not consider changing the policy without it first being considered and a recommendation made by the personnel board. From discussion by Harris, it was felt that the personnel board chose not to take action on the issue, though Lisa Rein, who acts as personnel director, said the board had not reached an agreement on the language suggested by the commissioners. It made no recommendation.
With a stalemate, the commissioners apparently felt so passionate about the holiday issue and a “lack of control” that it hired Scottsbluff attorney Kyle Long. Harris said he asked Long to look at the statutes regarding the personnel committee.
Long outlined those findings during Monday’s meeting. As a county with under 150,000 people, Scotts Bluff County isn’t required by state statute to have a personnel board, but did adopt a board in 1997. With the adoption of the board, the county is required to follow certain statutes, such as appointing a personnel officer. Personnel policies considered by commissioners must originate with the personnel board, though commissioners can ask that it consider evaluating issues.
That personnel board can be disbanded at any time, if two-thirds of the commissioners voted to do so. However, disbanding of the board has consequences, such as the county’s current personnel policies would be revoked and its personnel officer position would be eliminated.
The county board would then have to adopt a new personnel manual. Harris proposed that a human resources director could take the place of the personnel officer position.
In evaluation of those personnel board statutes, Long said he had also determined that the current structure of the board is noncompliant with state statute. At some point, the personnel board became unbalanced, with too many employees on the board. A layperson needs to be added to the board and an employee needs to step down, Long said. If the board does not come in compliance, its actions could be challenged in court.
Though restructuring of the board did generate some discussion, for employees, the key issue is county commissioners considering eliminating the board.
Employees and former employees argued that the commissioners simply wanted to eliminate the board in a desire to control employees and because the personnel board had not acted in the way that the commissioners had sought.
One employee, Tim White, said he had been asked to speak on behalf of employees. He said that he felt that elimination of the personnel board was “going nuclear” in response to the holiday issue.
When the board was established in 1997, he said, it was likely for a reason and to address concerns. He said that the personnel committee puts in place “checks and balances” that employees feel are needed.
“My biggest concern is if you take the step to eliminate the board, you create a slippery slope,” he said.
Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks told the board that he felt that the best solution would be for commissioners to retain the board and that the personnel board restructure. The holiday issue could be addressed at future meetings.
Employees feel the board gives them a layer of protection between the commissioners and employees.
“I don’t want to see the county lose employees because they are worried about what could happen,” he said.
One employee told the commissioners that employees did not feel that the commissioners acted in the employees’ best interests and that employees lacked trust.
Holidays were cited by some employees as a benefit that those who feel they are underpaid or unappreciated enjoy. Corrections employee Ron Dean said he had gone with pay cuts at some times due to budget restraints, but appreciated the benefit of getting paid holidays.
Though commissioners took issue with the “unpredictability” of federal holidays being declared, one employee noted that prior to the addition of Juneteenth, it had been 38 years since the federal government had designated a long-standing holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Throughout history, Days of Mourning have also been limited, with the last declaration in 2006. Only four other similar declarations have been made in history, with the deaths of President John F. Kennedy, President Dwight Eisenhower, President Harry Truman and President Lyndon Johnson. One commissioner noted that former President Jimmy Carter is 96 years old so another Day of Mourning could be coming in the near future.
Meyer represents the commissioners on the personnel board and has done so for 17 years.
He said that he does feel that the board “definitely serves a purpose. And it’s not just to figure out how many holidays you get. It serves as a cushion for an employee who has been aggrieved ... whatever the case may be,” he said. The personnel board also considers personnel policies, though he said it’s mostly changes or updates, rather than new policies. Rarely, he said, does the board consider anything controversial.
“We (the commissioners) still have the authority to say yes or no,” he said, saying that he was speaking in favor of the personnel board. He spoke throughout the meeting in favor of continuing the board, albeit with the needed restructuring.
However, as people presented concerns that appear to be affecting the morale of county employees, he also said that he was offended when employees spoke about not feeling appreciated, as well as other issues. He pointed to his time as a school board member, which he served for 20 years on, to say that he believes that the county treats its employees fairly and “if you’re not, there’s other places to go.”
The bottom line, one employee said, is that “everyone in this room does not trust this board.” When Meyer questioned that statement, multiple employees verbally reacted, with corrections employee Jeremiah Bretthauer saying that many employees felt that way, but not all would say it at a meeting.
The employee, who the Star-Herald did not see to be able to identify, said that lack of trust is the “root of the problem,” not the holidays. Employees have cited actions taken against people in different departments, things said to and about employees at public meetings and other activities that have “whittled down the trust of employees.” Employees understand difficulties such as balancing budgets and other actions but, she said, they seek additional protections in having the personnel board exist.
While speaking about appreciating employees – “Without you, we wouldn’t have a county,” he said more than once – Meyer also said comments that employees didn’t appreciate such as, “I’ll throw out a prediction: No matter what we do, there are going to be those employees that don’t agree with what we do.”
Commissioners did not take action on the personnel board issue as it was slated only for discussion, with no action item noted on the agenda.