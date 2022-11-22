Scotts Bluff County Soroptimists sell wreaths, centerpieces as fundraiser

Products are offered at www.LynchCreekFundraising.com/299481 . Click on a product category and order. Your order is shipped at no additional cost to you. A portion is returned to the local Soroptimist to support various community projects including scholarships and grants.

Soroptimist International is a service organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls by awareness, advocacy, and action. Members are actively engaged in professional or management positions in the panhandle communities. The local club was chartered in 1958, and meetings are held in the Scotts Bluff Country Club, usually on the first and third Thursday of the month. Further information may be obtained on Facebook by going to Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.