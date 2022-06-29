Scotts Bluff National Monument volunteer Jerry Lucas to present program on legend of Hiram Scott

Come learn about the various legends surrounding the namesake of Scotts Bluff National Monument: Hiram Scott.
Monument volunteer Jerry Lucas will give his talk about Hiram Scott inside the theater at the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Saturday, July 2, at 1 p.m. This free program will take a closer look at the origin of the myths that surround the demise of Scott, and the additions and changes that, over time, have given the legend and myth a life of its own.
Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting the website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.