Scottsbluff Broadway Bombers win 10u, 14u title

Several area summer traveling softball teams competed in the Summer Slam tournament in Scottsbluff over the weekend and there was plenty of stiff competition in the three divisions.

The Broadway Bombers captured two of the divisions as the 14u team and the 10u team both won Sunday’s bracket play. The 12u bracket was won by Impact Gold, a team from Windsor, Colorado.

The 14u Bombers went through the tournament undefeated, going 4-0 in Saturday’s pool play games and then winning twice on Sunday.

Mikka Salazar, the 14u Broadway Bombers coach, said her team played well over the weekend.

“Our girls did a great job of staying together and working as a team every game throughout the tournament,” Salazar said. “They competed well and were able to get timely hits, defense was solid, and our pitchers did a great job of allowing their defense to work behind them. It was a team effort and every girl did their part and bought into their role.”

What made Salazar pleased was the improvement the 14-under girls have shown since they started practice back in the fall.

“This team’s improvement from when I got them in the fall until now has been tremendous,” she said. “It’s been very rewarding to watch. They have grown in all facets of the game but most importantly the girls and their families have bought into our team first mentality. Our kids, parents, and coaching staff are great teammates, friends, and enjoy being together on and off the field.”

The Bombers on Saturday defeated the Gordon Mustangs 13-3, Chadron 9-8, Wheatland Lady Lobos 10-4, and then the Torrington Thunder 5-3.

Chadron earned the number two seed into the bracket play as the Slammers defeated the Lady Lobos 14-1 and then blanked Gordon 16-0 in Saturday’s pool play action.

The bracket play started with the Lady Lobos defeating Gordon 16-1 to set up the semifinals. The semifinals saw the Bombers trailing the Lady Lobos for three innings before earning the 9-4 win. Chadron had a battle of their own as Torrington was going tooth-and-nail with the Slammers. In the end, the Slammers held on for the 5-3 win.

That set up the championship and the Bombers and Chadron were hooked in an offensive showcase. The Bombers scored 11 first-inning runs to lead the Slammers 11-3.

The second inning saw Chadron come back by outscoring the Bombers 4-1 to trail 12-7.

The third inning was the difference as the Bombers scored seven times on five singles.

Chadron made a comeback in the seventh with back-to-back singles by Cloe Wright and Brylee Huffman. Chadron cut the lead to 19-11 with two outs, but could only manage one more run to fall in the title game.

The Bombers had three players finish with two hits each. Campbell Meyer had a double with five RBIs and two runs scored. Kayla Lilly had two singles with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Rylee Luce had two singles with two runs scored and an RBI. Mikala Zwetzig also had a double with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Chadron had four players finish with at least two hits. Huffman had two singles with two runs scored, Jaelyn Brown had two singles with two RBIs, Cali Hendrickson had two singles with three runs scored, and Averiel Segar had two singles with three runs scored and an RBI. Hendrickson also had three stolen bases, while Segar had two.

The 10u Bombers also went through the tournament unblemished among the five teams. The 10u Bombers went 4-0 on Saturday in pool play as they escaped the Grand Island Scorpions 8-6 before topping the Torrington Thunder 19-6. The Bombers than beat the Chadron Slammers 13-4 and then earned a tough 4-2 win over the Cheyenne Extreme.

In bracket play, the Chadron Slammers earned a heart-pounding 6-5 win over Grand Island. In the semifinals, the Bombers won 15-2 over the Slammers while the Torrington Thunder topped the Extreme 6-3. The finals was all the Bombers as they rolled to the 19-6 win, but it was a lot closer at the beginning.

The 10u Bombers scored five in the first only to watch Torrington score two in the bottom of the inning. Both teams scored twice in the second as the Bombers led 7-4. After that, the Bombers plated five in the third and seven in the fourth for the 19-6 win.

The 12-under division had eight teams with teams from Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming. Pool play saw two 4-team divisions. Pool 1 saw Impact Gold go through with a 3-0 record followed by North Platte Express at 2-1, Torrington Thunder at 1-2, and Cheyenne Extreme at 0-3.

The Thunder lost to Impact Gold 10-1, fell in a heartbreaker to the Express 10-8, and beat the Extreme 12-3.

Pool 2 saw the Lady Lobos from Wheatland go 2-0-1 followed by the Wyoming Mystix at 2-1, Laramie Lightning at 1-1-1, and the Broadway Bombers at 0-3.

Bracket play started with four first-round games. Impact Gold topped the Bombers 17-3, Wyoming Mystix beat Torrington 10-2, North Platte Express beat Laramie 12-1, and the Cheyenne Extreme beat Wheatland 10-5.

The semifinals saw two close games. Impact Gold topped the Wyoming Mystix 5-3 and the Express earned a 2-1 win over the Extreme. The championship saw Impact Gold hold on to a 5-3 win over the Express.

The 14-under Broadway Bombers have two more tournaments as they will head to Cheyenne the weekend of July 9 and then the last tournament in Brush, Colorado, the weekend of July 16.

“We have a special group of kids,” Salazar said. “They are the hardest working group that I have been able to be a part of. They do so many other activities other than softball and they all do very well academically.”

Salazar said the tournament and the success that the Broadway Bombers have had wouldn’t be possible with the support of the parents and her assistant coaches David Hunter and Maddie Johnston.

“We are very grateful to have a very supportive parent group; they 100% stand behind these young ladies and coaching staff. With that said, our team is very fortunate to have David Hunter and Maddie Johnston,” Salazar said. “Dave keeps us calm and always makes sure we are ready to go. Maddie J. brings the fun and intensity. I am very blessed that I get the opportunity to be a part of this group in first official summer back coaching. I can’t thank this coaching staff, players and their families enough. I am very proud and extremely excited to see what the future has in store for these young ladies.”