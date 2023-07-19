On Monday, the Scottsbluff City Council approved two bids for improvement projects within the city limits, including $1 million for concrete work around the Cleveland Field area. They also approved a bid for $311,700 to replace the cooling tower at the Scottsbluff library.

The concrete work will include improvements along 20th Street from Cleveland Field to 17th Avenue. The council awarded the $1.005 million project to Eric Reichert Insulation and Construction. Work on the project should start sometime this year, although it is not expected to be complete until at least next year, according to City Manager Kevin Spencer.

The cooling tower at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library has been in need of replacement for some time, according to information presented by staff , and city council members indicated they were happy to get the $311,700 bid approved. The project was awarded to Johnson Controls Inc. and is expected to take two years to complete.

"This one actually is cheaper than the engineer's estimates by several thousand dollars," Councilmember Matt Salomon said. "The sooner we get going the better, because there's a long delay getting the equipment."

The city council also received the June 2023 financial report from Spencer representing the city's year-to-date finances. Spencer said he felt that everything was in order and the council approved the report.

The city council also approved several permits for community events including community festival and noise permits for the annual Sidewalk Sales held by downtown businesses, as well as the police department's National Night Out. Sidewalk Sales will take place July 27-29 while National Night Out will take place the night of Aug. 1.

Flyover Brewing Co. also received two permits for "Flyover Days" to celebrate its fifth year in business.

The business owners received a community festival permit to close off part of 19th Street from the alley to Broadway from 12 p.m. on Aug 4 to 12 p.m. on Aug. 6 as well as a special designated liquor license to serve beer at the event.

"Friday night and Saturday night, there'll be bands in the street. Saturday morning we have a run," said Flyover Brewing Co. co-owner Andrea Margheim who was congratulated by multiple councilmembers on Flyover's fifth year in business.

There were two public hearings to hear any protests for the creation of a paving district as well as a sanitary sewage district. No protests were submitted in either hearing.

The paving district would be created near Home Depot and would include the completion of Avenue K from 28th Street to 29th Street. The city will pay for the intersections to start, but the expense will be assessed to the nearby properties afterward, according to Spencer.

Finally the council authorized Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan to sign two contracts, one extending the contract with Continuum Employee Assistance, who offer counseling and support to city employees, and one to amend and extend a land lease between the city and a partnership between Cellco and Verizon Wireless.

The ScottsBluff City Council will meet again Aug 7.

Contact Jack Underwood: jack.underwood@starherald.com, 308-632-9044.