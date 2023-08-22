On Friday, Sept. 22, the Scottsbluff Family YMCA will be hosting a concert and dinner at the Trails West Camp to kick off its annual support campaign.

Following the dinner, Tris Munsick and the Innocents are set to take the stage for an evening of entertainment. Tris Munsick & the Innocents continue to climb sharing their brand of Western country with audiences near and far. Constantly on the road, the band has shared the stage with Big and Rich, Lyle Lovett, Blackhawk, the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson, Casey Donahew, Marty Stuart, Munsick's little brother, Ian Munsick, as well as performing at the National Finals Rodeo Opening Ceremonies in Las Vegas, Nevada.