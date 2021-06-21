Scottsbluff Fire Department conducting controlled burns

The Scottsbluff Fire Department will be conducting controlled burns along the drainage ditch on the north side of Veterans Park beginning Monday, June 21.

These burns are being conducted in an effort to reduce available fuels with the upcoming sales of fireworks in the area, Capt. Justin Houstoun said in a press release.

For the past several years, Houstoun said, Scottsbluff firefighters have responded to numerous firework related grass fires in this area. While this will not eliminate the risk of a fire, reducing these fuels with a controlled burn will help to protect the area from the potential of a large fire.