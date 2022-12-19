Scottsbluff Fire investigating suspicious fire

The Scottsbluff Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred over the weekend.

Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle said firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of E. 17th Street Saturday night.

Scottsbluff Fire, with automatic-aid from Gering Fire, were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from a house. Scottsbluff Police and Valley Ambulance also responded to the scene. Scottsbluff’s Engine 1 arrived on scene in approximately five minutes and discovered a small fire in the back of the vacant home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated smoke from the structure. There were no injuries and crews were on scene for a little over an hour.

The fire remains under investigation due to the suspicious nature, Schingle said in a press release.