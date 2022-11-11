Scottsbluff FSA reminds producers of reporting requirement, deadline

To comply with program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to contact the Scottsbluff FSA Office to file an accurate acreage certification report by the applicable deadline. The acreage reporting deadline for all fall-seeded crops such as Wheat, Rye and Triticale is Nov. 15. Producers also are encouraged to report fall-planted cover crops at this time.

Please call to schedule an appointment.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the date listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins. Producers who file accurate and timely acreage certification reports, including failed and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the potential loss of USDA program benefits.

For questions regarding acreage certification, please contact the Scottsbluff FSA office at 308-632-2195, ext. 2.