Scottsbluff/Gering boys, girls swim teams have strong weekend in McCook meet

MCCOOK —The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats swim team is turning in some strong performances less than a month before the state meet.

This past weekend was another example

The Seacats boys captured the meet title with 87 points last Friday, while the girls finished third, falling short of second by two points.

The Seacats took second overall with 155 points. 16 behind North Platte.

“This was a fast meet, challenging our swimmers to stay on top and continue to better our times,” Seacats coach Vanessa Woolsey said. “We were all on our toes as the Boys A team for the 400 free relay battled for first place, only losing to North Platte by 0.19 seconds.”

Seacats swimmers earning secondary state qualifying marks included Wisley Mooc in the 500 free with a time of 5 minutes, 22.37 seconds. Dien Nguyen also achieved a secondary mark in both 100 back (1:00.02), as well as a member of two relay teams

The boys 200 medley (Nguyen, Maddux Janecek, Mooc and Tyler Fogle finished in 1:48.44, while the 400 free( Nguyen, Mooc, Harrison Maser, and Fogle) had a time of 3:38.21.

Other top performances on the boys side included:

Janecek finishing first in the 100 breast (1:08.80), and fourth in the 200 free (2:15.53).

Mooc winning the 100 fly (58.47) placing second in the 500 free (5:22.37).

Nguyen taking the 200 IM (2:22.07) and placing second in the 100 back (1:00.02).

Fogle finishing third in both the 200 IM (2:32.95) and third in the 500 Free (5:58.78). Maser also was third in both the 50 Free (26.39) and the 100 free (57.04).

Aidan Newberry taking second in the 200 Free (2:22.98) and third in the 100 Back (1:11.87).

Also Adan Marquez was fourth in the 100 fly (1:32.15), and Gage Newberry took fifth in the 100 Free (1:03.49).

In addition, Greg Hartman was fourth in the 100 breast (1:39.49).

The 200 free relay (Janacek, Newberry, Newberry and Maser took second in 1:44.91, while the two 400 free also did well.

The team of Nguyen, Harrison Maser, Fogle, and Mooc was second in 3:38.21, and the team Newberry, Newberry Marquez, and Maser was third (4:25.87).

The Seacatd girls had a couple of first-place finishes as well

The 400 free relay (Margo Bowles, Aspen Jagers, Megan Kicken, and Patricia Woolsey) won in 4:11.37 while the team of Alissa Morales, Alison Miller, Elliot Selzer, and Olivia Wharton placed third in 4:42.04.

Woolsey also finished first in the 100 fly (1:06.59).

Other top five performances included:

Selzer, who was fourth in the 200 free (2:34.22).

Ella Powell was fourth in the 200 IM (3:42.49), and fifth in the 100 breast (1:40.42).

Mikala Zwetzig took third in the 100 rly (1:39.08), Kicken was second in the 100 free (1:05.92) and Wharton was fifth in the 100 free (1;09.08).

In addition, Ryan Vasquez took third in the 500 free (7:21.64). Kloee Peters was fourth in the 100 back (1:34.68). and Sierra Robinson was fifth in the 100 back (1:36.77).

The 200 Medley (Bowles, Wharton, Woolsey, and Kicken) was third (2:05.59) while the Seacats team of Jagers, Selzer, Vasquez, and Morales was fourth in 2:23.12.

The girls 200 free (Bowles, Jagers, Kicken, and Woolsey) placed second (1:51.58).

Woolsey said as a collective unit between the boys and girls, the team shaved off approximately 91 seconds from their previous bests.

The Seacats will have two more strong competition before state. That inclues this weekend at Omaha Westside.

“This weekend is going to be a challenge for our swimmers,” coach Woolsey said. “We are facing all East State teams which have fast teams and send the most swimmers to state. I look for our swimmers to continue to drop time and get faster state times at this meet. We are very close to the end of the season already, and I believe we are just starting to see what amazing things our swimmers can do.”