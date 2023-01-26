Scottsbluff, Gering to continue to host Class B girls golf tournament into /26

Scottsbluff and Gering will host the NSAA Class B state girls golf championship for another four years, an announcement that came late Wednesday afternoon.

Scottsbluff and Gering have both hosted the last three tournaments at Gering’s Monument Shadows Golf Course and Scottsbluff’s Scotts Bluff Country Club and the NSAA extended that partnership from 2023 to 26.

The NSAA also awarded Grand Island the Class A championships and North Platte the Class C championships.

“Some of our committee members were in Lincoln this morning and presented in front of the NSAA Board of Directors and staff and we just found out as we pulled into town that they gave us the bid for girls state golf for the next four years,” Dave Hoxworthy, Scottbluff High School's activities director, said. “I am thankful and excited to announce that today. It is great for our community and we couldn’t do it without out sponsors and volunteers that make it all possible.

Jennifer Sibal, Gering Foundation Director, said the four committee members that went to Lincoln, appreciated the feedback that they received and the positive vibes that the eastern half of the state had in the past three years when they hosted state.

“They (NSAA) said our presentation blew them out of the water,” Sibal said. “We really focused the presentation on our past success and commitment to creating an awesome student-athlete experience. I guess one of the things that stood out for us is now we have some patterns of success that we were able to show with them and our presentation really focused on that student-athlete experience.

"That is what really sets us apart is we are able to produce that extra dose of hospitality and create an exceptional experience for the student-athlete, many of whom might not have been this far west before," Sibal said. "We make it stand out and make it a meaningful experience and really capitalize on the partnership between the two communities."

The first three years of the tournament saw Gering’s Monument Shadows hold the tournament ('20 and '22) while Scotts Bluff Country Club held the tournament in '21. In 2020, Scottsbluff captured the team title while Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley and Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer had a playoff to determine the individual title, which was won by Kelley.

Amy Seiler, Director of Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services for Gering, said the success of the state golf tournaments the past three years lies with a number of volunteers.

“I think the past success of girls and boys state golf, a lot of the credit, I believe, needs to go to our golf course superintendents Tom Walsh at Monument Shadows and Todd Orton at Scotts Bluff Country Club,” Seiler said. “I would also like to acknowledge the outstanding work that our golf pros Robert Thomason at Monument Shadows and Max Hadenfeldt at Scotts Bluff Country Club do. These individuals have incredible attention to detail and they have made our courses top-notch tournament courses that are challenging and very playable for the golfers."

The thing that stands out is what the golfers and golf coaches say about their time in Scottsbluff and Gering. Hoxsworth said when they presented to the NSAA, they had quotes from athletic directors and coaches from eastern Nebraska about the region.

“We also had one quote from an eastern golfer just saying they liked the beauty of the Monument and the scenery out here and seeing the level of play. They also mentioned that the support from the community is second to none,” he said. “We have a lot of people that come out and watch. The excitement of the second day is really cool. I think one of our favorite quotes is from the York golf coach. He has made it a point every year to come up to our committee and say. ‘you run a top-notch tournament and we love being out here because you guys make our kids feel special.’ I think that went a long way today in persuading what we do.”

The golfers also receive memorabilia with their stay here and competing. Hoxworth said this year that each golfer received a towel after they completed their final round. Hoxsworth said these kids felt special about being out here.”

On top of the golf towel that the golfers received, Brenda Leisy, Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director, said they also give each golfer a gift bag. Leisy said the committee members actually greet the teams in the parking lot the first day to hand all the participants the gift bags and that makes their day.

“They love the gift bags. It is so exciting for them to receive a bag with both of our logos on them and we fill it with a bunch of fun stuff from our area,” she said. “We actually make a point to meet the girls in the parking lot to hand them their bags. That just adds to their experience and makes them know they are welcome in our county.”

Hoxsworth said there were seven schools that made presentations to host one of the three state golf tournaments and he doesn’t know who was going for what classification.

Leisy said that someone at the NSAA said that it was a shame that all the golf state tournaments couldn’t be held in western Nebraska.

“There was a comment made today that it was too bad that all the classes couldn’t come out to Scottsbluff and Gering and play in one of the championship tournaments,” she said, “because we put on a show that all of the athletes need to experience. So, if anything, that was a great comment to walk away with this morning.”