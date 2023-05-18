The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is preparing to kick off its “All Together Now” summer reading programs for children and teens, guaranteeing a summer of fun and prizes for kids of all ages.

The program will begin with a kickoff event at the library on Tuesday, June 6 featuring a prize wheel, crafts and a chance to win a giant LEGO Avengers Quinjet. The first 100 registrants will also receive their choice of an inflatable rainbow dolphin or a tie-dye poppit spinner.

According to children’s librarian Deb Carlson, summer reading programs are important for many reasons, one of which is keeping up good reading habits during the months between school years.

“Once school is out, we want something for the children to do,” Carlson said. “But primarily it’s to keep them involved in reading. We want to avoid a ‘summer slide’ where they work all year and then hit summer and don’t pick up a book.”

Teen librarian Elaine Bleisch said that the summer slide can be an issue for older kids as well, especially since many parents stop utilizing the library and its resources as their children age.

“People forget that teens do it too, and since their parents aren’t bringing them to the library anymore, it’s even more important to encourage them to get here,” Bleisch said. “If they stop using the library after grade school, we can’t expect them to come back as adults. These are bridge years where it takes more of an effort to get them to come, but it’s just as important.”

The children’s program is for kids from birth through sixth grade and features prizes for reading a certain number of books. Completion of the program only requires reading five books, which will earn kids a bunch of food coupons, an achievement certificate, a ticket to attend a movie party at the Midwest Theater and a chance to win a Nintendo Switch.

Additional prizes are available for reading even more books, including an invitation to one of two pool parties in July for reading 25 or more. Prizing continues up to 100 books and beyond, providing plenty of incentives to keep reading all summer long.

The teen program, which runs from sixth grade all the way through the first few years of college, utilizes a punch card for up to 10 books and scratch tickets for every additional book afterward. Five books will earn teens a one-day pass to Westmoor Swimming Pool, and 10 will get them coupons from Runza and Papa Murphy’s. Each scratch ticket will also be used in an end-of-program drawing for extra prizes.

The library will also be hosting a variety of events for all ages throughout the summer outside of the reading program. These include “Peter’s One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular Show” and a performance by magician Keir Royale for kids. Teens can enjoy screenings of the first two “High School Musical” movies, an escape room and a cosplay workshop that will continue throughout the summer months.

Full schedules of all planned events are available at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. Updates will be posted online throughout the summer as well. Carlson and Bleisch both hope that the programs will make reading exciting for young people and encourage them to stay involved at the library all the way into adulthood.

“We want to start a lifelong path of being read to and reading and the love of literacy and the library,” Carlson said.