Scottsbluff library hosting Holiday Bash for teens

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is hosting a Holiday Bash for teens (grades 6-12) on Friday, Dec. 9.
The bash will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the library meeting room.
The evening is hosted by the library’s Teen Advisory Council (TAC) and will include a cocoa bar and other refreshments, games, and a Holiday Kahoot. The evening will end with a white elephant gift exchange.
For this, each teen attending is asked to bring a wrapped item from home to exchange. The item should be clean and in good repair, but teens are asked not to buy anything to give — it should be something they own but don’t want any longer. It can be a nice gift, or a gag (funny) gift. There will also be extra gifts at the party, so any teen that cannot bring anything may still attend.
For questions, contact Teen Librarian Elaine Bleisch, stop by the library, call 308-630-6290, or email ebleisch@scottsbluff.org.
Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is located at 1809 Third Ave. in Scottsbluff.