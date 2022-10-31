Scottsbluff man convicted of assaulting officer dies behind bars

A Scottsbluff man charged with assaulting a police officer with a knife in 2017 has died while serving time in the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) reported that Phillip M. Garcia, 26, died on Saturday, Oct. 29. The cause of death is under investigation. He was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft by unlawful taking, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer.

On July 27, 2017, Scottsbluff Police Department officers arrested Garcia for domestic assault where he slashed two tires on his girlfriend's vehicle. While fleeing from officers, he cut one officer in the face with an eight-inch folding knife. He was also charged for a separate incident where he stole stereo equipment from his grandmother and pawned it off.

Garcia was sentenced to prison in 2018.

Under state law, whenever an inmate dies in NDCS custody or while being apprehended by law enforcement, a grand jury is summoned to conduct an investigation.