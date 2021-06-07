Scottsbluff man killed in officer-involved shooting

Family members were also on the scene and apparently attempting to make contact with the man, according to reporter observations.

"We tried to negotiate with him to get him to come out and were unsuccessful," Spencer said. "At some point, the team made entry, and they shot the person inside."

At about 5:20 p.m., people on scene reported shots were fired, and police made entry into the home. Shots were fired by police and an ambulance, which had been on standby, responded. The man was transported to Regional West Medical Center.

The Nebraska State Patrol will investigate. Capt. Kurt Von Minden answered questions about the team, which he said will be made up of officers from throughout the state.

"The state patrol has activated its special investigations team, which is a team comprised of trained investigators who all share specialties which compliment each other in regards to (investigating) officer-involved shootings. Those officers are on scene now , and some are continuing across the state to get on scene, where they will take over the investigation, process the scene and interview everyone concerned. "