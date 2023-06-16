The Scottsbluff Police Department is notifying the public of numerous calls occurring in the community from a number that is being spoofed by the callers to appear to be from the police department. The numbers are using numbers actually used by the police department, however, these calls are being made by subjects attempting to scam those being called.

In a press release, Capt. Brian Wasson advised people not to provide any personal or financial information to the callers. The callers are also using names of officers whom actually work for the department. A common name being used is Sgt. Philip Eckerberg. The callers are indicating that they work for the police department and that the subject being called has a warrant for their arrest.

If you receive a call like this, it is advised that you hang up the phone and call the communications center at 632-7176. Local law enforcement have also received information that some of these calls may be occurring with the use of Gering Police officer names.