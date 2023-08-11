ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Olivia Schaub of Scottsbluff was among 234 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 13. Seventeen students received Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, while the rest of the graduating seniors were granted Bachelor of Arts degrees.
Ronald Langston, president and chief executive officer of FUELIowa and former national director of the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency, gave the commencement address.
Schaub graduated with a major in exercise science.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,700 students in Orange City, Iowa.