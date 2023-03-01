Two students at Scottsbluff High School were recently honored for excellence in their study of Chinese.

Senior Kadynce Drake and sophomore Katherine Hoevet were among just 49 Distinguished World Language Scholars recognized across the state by the Nebraska Department of Education. Both students were nominated by SHS Chinese language teacher Yi Ju Ting due to their hard work and dedication in their respective classes.

“I feel very, very proud of them,” Ting said. “They really started from zero, and now they can make a paragraph and talk about themselves. I really appreciate their hard work, and I think they deserve to get recognized.”

After being nominated by Ting, Drake and Hoevet were tasked with constructing a portfolio demonstrating their written and oral competence in addition to showing an appreciation and respect for the cultural aspects of the language, which they said has always been a focal point of Ting’s lessons.

“It’s hard to learn a language without learning the culture,” Drake said.

Hoevert agreed, saying, “She puts a lot of effort into it. We made traditional foods together, we played board games and songs, we’ve done paper crafts and different things that are really important in the culture. Putting that extra step in to keep learning about the culture is what keeps me in the class.”

Drake and Hoevet were both drawn to Chinese as their foreign language of choice because it is drastically different from English and the many Latin languages taught in schools like Spanish and French.

“Personally, those (Latin languages) are harder for me,” Drake said. “But languages that are pictographs, like Chinese or Arabic or Russian, I understand them more. And I just like languages in general, so I thought it would be fun.”

Hoevet said, “I chose Chinese because it was the most different from English, and I wanted to try something new. … China has a deep history that’s thousands of years long, so there’s no shortage of things to learn about.”

Ting said that the award also serves as strong motivation for Drake and Hoevet to continue their study of Chinese, which she hopes that both students will do.

“If they want to do a further study, I think this kind of award will help them to be proud of themselves and motivate them to keep learning this language,” she said.

Drake and Hoevet were both enthusiastic about fulfilling Ting’s hope, as they’ve both already started thinking about what their next steps will be in their Chinese education.

“I definitely want to continue doing Chinese through high school,” said Hoevet. “I’m going to be a junior next year and my schedule can be really compact, but I don’t want to drop Chinese.”

Drake, who will be graduating in the spring, hopes to find opportunities to continue her study of Chinese either in college or through other resources.

“I’m looking for colleges that either do Chinese tutoring or just Chinese in general. Miss Ting has given resources of different websites and programs that can help me still learn Chinese. … I think I’ll start doing that,” she said.

According to Ting, opportunities for high school students to study Chinese are still few and far between, but she hopes to see an increased focus on the language in Nebraska schools in the future.

“Compared to other states, they are already more developed,” she said. “I hope Chinese programs in the state can keep getting stronger.”