Scottsbluff students win scholarships at UNL Math Day

Scottsbluff students had a strong showing at the 33rd Annual Math Day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln last week.

The competition — which took place on Thursday, Nov. 17 — featured 59 schools and nearly 500 students competing in various mathematical assessments, challenges, and face-to-face contests with the goal of recognizing achievement in the field of mathematics and promoting related careers.

The SHS Math Bowl Team of seniors Cal Heldt and Riley Ibero and junior Wisley Mooc took second place in their event, falling to Omaha Central in the final match with a scoreline of 4-6.

Heldt, Ibero, and Mooc were joined by freshman Landen Heine and senior Leah Polk as recipients of scholarships thanks to their remarkable performance in the PROBE I & II individual competition.

Nearly 900 Nebraska students took the PROBE I exam in October, but only 40 qualified to take the PROBE II on Nov. 17. The scores of the two tests were combined to find the top 25 scoring students, all of whom received scholarship awards. Riley Ibero said that the Scottsbluff students who took the PROBE II all performed very well.

“All five of our kids at Scottsbluff that qualified for PROBE II won a scholarship of some sort,” said Ibero.

Heine (12th place), Mooc (15th place), and Polk (21st place) were all awarded $500 scholarships for their performance. The $500 award is a one-year scholarship split into $250 per semester.

Heldt and Ibero took 3rd and 4th place respectively, earning $4,000 in scholarship money each. Those sums will be divided over four years. Both students said that their placements were the result of many years of hard work.

“I’ve been practicing the PROBE I and PROBE II since I was a sophomore,” said Heldt. “Hundreds of hours of practice have gone into this. I was one of the worst kids from Scottsbluff going into UNL Math Day as a freshman, but I’ve made a lot of progress since then.”

Scottsbluff High School ranked second place in all-class average of top five scorers from the PROBE I with an average score of 52.2.

Three other SHS teams took first place in their events, which were Interactive Math Challenges: freshmen Jacob Mark and Logan Polk in the Paper Airplane Distance Contest; juniors Tori McKiney, Lily Polk, Claire Powell, and Emily Strauch in Untangling Planar Graphs; and sophomores Allison Clodfelter and A.J. Gass alongside freshmen Jacob Green, Keane Meyer, and Nicholas Roberts in Measuring Without a Measuring Tape.

Bluffs Middle School also participated in UNL Math Day, with the BMS team of 8th graders Josiah Bruner and Lily Croft and 7th graders Wyatt Nerud and Ender Walker taking 4th place in the Recreational Math Bowl.