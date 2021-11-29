Scottsbluff's Laucomer signs with Chadron State for Softball

Brady Laucomer has been a mainstay at shortstop for the Scottsbluff softball team for the past four years and holds nine school records.

Now, after wrapping up her high school softball season in October in helping the Bearcats to the state tournament, the infield phenom made it official for

her college plans, signing with Chadron State College to play softball.

“One of the big factors that attracted me to Chadron is the distance from home,” Laucomer said. “I am close to home so I will still be able to see my friends at Wal-Mart and I can go home when I need to.”

Playing college softball has always been her dream from when she was a youngster and she made it happen with her competitiveness to the sport.

“That has been my dream since I was four years old from playing T-ball,” Laucomer said. “So, it is important for me and my family that I get to continue at the collegiate level.”

Signing with Chadron State was a pretty easy decision for Laucomer, who also had interest from other colleges.

“It was kind of easy when I went on my visit, but I did have other schools that I was looking at,” she said. “But when I went on my visit, I knew that was where I was going to call home.”

Laucomer’s career at Scottsbluff was enormous as the 4-year letterwinner broke nine career and season records during her time on the diamond. She was also named theStar-Herald Softball Player of the Year her freshman year.

Laucomer holds records in career runs, season runs, career hits, season hits, career doubles, career RBIs, season RBIs, career home runs, and season home runs.

This season was an outstanding year for Laucomer and it was made even more special that she played the whole season with a bad shoulder. She underwent shoulder surgery after softball and that will set her out of playing basketball for several months.

Laucomer said she had surgery to have that fixed and the recovery process is a 6-month process, sidelining her for the entire basketball season.

But on the softball diamond, Laucomer still performed with some eye-popping performances.

This season Laucomer batted .486 with 51 hits, 54 runs scored, 69 RBIs, 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs.

The 14 home runs are a career best. Her previous best was when she smacked nine homers in her sophomore season.

For her career, Laucomer finished with 206 hits, 114 singles, 50 doubles, 11 triples, 31 home runs, 170 RBIs, and 194 runs scored.

Through everything she has gone through in her career, Scottsbluff head coach Dan Fox said that Laucomer is a competitor, someone that gives 110 percent to any sport she participates in.

“This (signing) is kind of special because I have known Brady since she was nine or 10 years old. Trying to find a word that describes Brady and one word kept jumping out and

that was a competitor,” Fox said. “She competes in everything she does. She plays at 110 percent in everything she does. I will be really excited to see what she does in college.”

Fox said losing Laucomer next year will be tough since she manned the short-stop position for all four years. But, at the same time, Laucomer also instilled that workmanship in the other players.

“Losing Brady will be tough. It will be some big shoes to fill, but she also taught a lot of these younger girls, too,” Fox said. “I see some of these younger girls do the same things she was doing two years ago. It has been fun coaching her the last 10 years ago and see her develop. It will be tough to see her leave.”

Laucomer said she has seen the Scottsbluff softball program grow leaps and bounds in her four years at Scottsbluff.

“From my freshman year to my senior year the program changed completely, obviously for the better,” Laucomer said. “We became super competitive. The girls are really dedicated and I think that will continue as we see girls’ classes graduate. That is really exciting.

“To start our freshman and sophomore year and not have a winning record and to keep working hard in practice…eventually paid off our junior and senior year when we had success and ended our season here at the state tournament. That was our dream our freshman year. That was really cool.”

A lot of her softball talent comes from playing softball practically year-round, when she isn’t participating in other sports such as basketball and track and field.

Laucomer played for the Torrington Twisters from ages nine to 14. She then played for the Broadway Bombers and also for the Colorado Rockettes. She said that helped her pick up different skills from different coaches.

“I had to adjust playing with new teammates and coaches,” she said. “I think I learned different things from the coaches that helped form me into the player that I am today.”

Laucomer is planning on majoring in elementary education when she enrolls at Chadron State College next fall.