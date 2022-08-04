Second Annual Old West Balloon Fest Wine Walk

The second annual Wine Walk with the Old West Balloon Fest has been scheduled to take place Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Scottsbluff.

The Wine Walk is an event supported by the Downtown Scottsbluff Association to help promote activity in the downtown area and encourage residents and visitors to shop local. The Downtown Scottsbluff Association has been in touch with the Nebraska Liquor Commission to make sure all precautions have been taken to ensure another fun and safe event for participants and local businesses.

A limited number of gold-rimmed wine glasses printed with the “Old West Balloon Fest 2022 Wine Walk” logo will be sold for $35 (exact cash or check only). Included in the purchase price is the tasting of up to six varieties of wine available at participating downtown businesses including Flyover Brewery, Goonies Sports Bar and Grill and Oasis Night Club.

Those interested in taking part in the Wine Walk can start at any of the three locations at which time they will show proof of age, purchase their wine glass, be given a wristband, a map/wine checklist and their first pour of wine. Following consumption of the wine, in order to comply with Nebraska Liquor Laws, the wine glass must be rinsed out with water before leaving the premises.