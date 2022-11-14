Second open house scheduled for Scottsbluff Power Project

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) will be hosting a second open house for the Scottsbluff Power Project Nov. 15, starting at 2 p.m. at the Hampton Inn.

NPPD plans to build an approximately seven-to-ten-mile, 115 kV transmission line to provide a necessary second path between the city’s two substations. The Scottsbluff Power Project will increase the transmission system capacity to meet electrical demand, reduce congestion, and further enhance the reliability and resiliency of the Scottsbluff and western Nebraska areas. The project is in the second phase, in which NPPD is communicating with landowners and stakeholders in an effort to determine the final transmission line route. The public is invited to join NPPD to learn more about the project and provide public input.

The in-person open house will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 2-7 p.m. at Hampton Inn, located at 301 West Highway 26, in Scottsbluff.

Anyone who is unable to attend in person can view a self-paced, virtual public meeting now through Nov. 25 at www.scottsbluffpower.nppd.com.

The City of Scottsbluff is currently served from NPPD’s two 115 kV substations, with only one existing transmission line connecting the two. This single transmission line is subject to heavy congestion. The new 115 kV transmission line from the Scottsbluff substation to the Victory Hill substation would accommodate current and projected future loads.

“We highly encourage everyone to attend and give feedback on the preferred and alternative routes,” said Project Sponsor Art Wiese. “This is an important step in our process, and feedback received at this meeting will have a tremendous impact on the final line route.”

This open house and virtual meeting will allow participants to learn about the preferred and alternative routes, provide an opportunity to ask questions and offer input about their properties. There will be no formal presentation or testimony during this open house meeting, and participants may come and go at their convenience.

Following this meeting, NPPD will use information provided by landowners and stakeholders from the area, as well as engineering and environmental considerations to determine the final location of the transmission line. In early 2023, a formal public hearing will be held for the project, followed by a 30-day comment period.

For more information about the project and to stay involved, visit www.scottsbluffpower.nppd.com.