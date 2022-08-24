SEN. STEVE ERDMAN: The real underlying problem with the CDC

Last Wednesday the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced plans to overhaul the organization due to major public mistakes it made throughout the days of the COVID-19 pandemic. This upheaval at the CDC comes as no surprise to me, because many of the truths I have shared with my readers about COVID-19 and the vaccinations over the course of the past three years were falsely rejected by the CDC even though the facts said otherwise.

The CDC has been proven wrong on so many different issues that listing them all will make a person’s head spin. For example, despite the outcry from many reputable epidemiologists who tried to educate the public, the CDC ignored the value of natural immunity and pushed for continued lockdowns, mask-wearing, and social distancing, even though the facts showed that these preventative measures did not work to stop the spreading of the virus. The CDC also ignored therapeutic treatments which were already known to work on the coronavirus such as hydroxychloroquine, budesonide inhalers, and Ivermectin.

In order to help you see the magnitude of the CDC’s mistakes, consider a new report published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health entitled, “Are Lockdowns Effective in Managing Pandemics?” That report concluded with these words, “We estimate that lockdowns may claim 20 times more life years than they save.” In other words, lockdowns do a lot more harm than good. Academics aside, common sense should have convinced the leadership at the CDC that lockdowns were just a bad idea.

The real underlying problem with the CDC has been the complete politization of the organization. The CDC has been controlled at the highest levels by those with extremist Left-wing worldviews. Rochelle Walensky, who is the director of the CDC, told Bloomberg News that the reset will move the CDC away from academic studies and towards prioritizing emerging emergencies. What Walensky never admitted to the public was that the organization has been politicized, and until that admission is made publicly, I have little hope that any meaningful changes will ever be made at the CDC.

The CDC must correctly identify the problem. Jason Schwartz is a health policy researcher at the Yale School of Public Health. In response to the announcement of a reset at the CDC, he told the New York Post that “The federal failings go beyond the CDC, because the White House and other agencies were heavily involved.” In other words, the CDC has been politicized. If the first step of recovery is admitting that you have a problem, then the second step is correctly identifying what that problem is, and there is no indication yet that Rochelle Walensky is ready to admit that the CDC has been thoroughly politicized.

This is an important step for the CDC to take because a lot of very important information about COVID-19 and the vaccinations have been deliberately covered up and shielded from the public view. For example, in January a federal judge in Texas ordered the release of some 300,000 pages of documents from a Pfizer trial study which showed that 44 percent of pregnant women who received the Pfizer vaccination lost their babies. That’s important information for the public to know! For the CDC to have pushed the Pfizer vaccination on pregnant women when this information was available to them was both reckless and irresponsible and they should be held accountable for the lives that were lost.

The CDC has done great and irreparable harm to the American public. Thousands of good employees needlessly lost their jobs after receiving “Vax or Axe” letters from their employers. Thousands of military personnel have been vaccinated against their will or kicked out of the military for refusing to get vaccinated. Thousands of small businesses went belly-up due to the lockdowns that were imposed on society. Millions of churchgoers were told to stay home on Sunday mornings and priests were denied permission to administer last rights to their dying parishioners in our hospitals and nursing homes. Today we deny entry into the U.S. to the best tennis player in the world because he refuses to get vaccinated, but we allow millions of potentially infected individuals to walk freely across our nation’s southern border. Most of all, untold numbers of Americans have needlessly died because they were denied access to the right kind of medicine which could have potentially saved their lives.