Law enforcement is seeking public assistance to locate Joseph Sloan, 37, of rural Gering.

Family members reported him missing late in the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a press release issued by Sheriff Mark Overman. He was possibly in the La Grange, Wyoming area Tuesday.

Sloan is described as a white male, 6-feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra Crewmax pickup bearing Nebraska license plate 21-67BE.

Family members have also been circulating a post on social media.

Overman asks that anyone with any information to report contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-436-6666, or other local law enforcement.