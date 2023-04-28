SEWARD, Neb. — On Sunday, March 26, Concordia’s music department hosted its fall chamber recital.

Three brothers from Kimball were among the performers.

Senior Nathaniel Mars had been looking forward to playing "No Time for Caution," from "Interstellar" by Hans Zimmer, for a few years, and he found that now was the perfect opportunity to get together and play with people he loves.

For this recital, students choose, rehearse and learn the pieces by themselves, which leaves room for a variety of performances from myriad genres. Because of this freedom, students can choose whom they perform with.

Nathaniel performed on organ with his younger brothers, sophomore Timothy on piano, and freshman Patrick on metronome, and his wife, senior Hannah Mars, on pitched percussion.

"Originally, the plan was just for me on organ and Timothy on piano to play, since those are the main melodic forces, but we decided that adding the percussion would make it better,” he said.

Since Hannah and Nathaniel are graduating this year, the siblings saw this as their last opportunity to perform together.

“It has been a fun process to work with these guys,” Hannah Mars said. “Being the only girl amongst three brothers makes it a little chaotic, but it has been a great learning experience for all of us, and it has been fun to make music together.”

Nathaniel Mars also participated in Concordia University’s Spring Composers Recital on Tuesday, March 24, and Concordia’s Spring 2023 Honor Recital on April 4.