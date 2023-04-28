SEWARD, Neb. — On Sunday, March 26, Concordia's music department hosted its fall chamber recital.

Senior Nathaniel Mars, on organ, sophomore Timothy Mars, on piano, senior Hannah Mars, pitched percussion, and each of Kimball, were among the students performing.

There was a wide variety of pieces performed, hosted by a range of performers. For this recital, students choose, rehearse and learn the performances by themselves, which leaves room for a variety of performances from myriad genres. Because of this freedom, students have the ability to choose who they perform with.

Nathaniel Mars had been looking forward to playing his piece from Interstellar for a few years and he found that now was the perfect opportunity to get together and play with people he loves. Nathaniel performed this piece with his younger brothers Patrick and Timothy, and his wife, Hannah. "

Originally, the plan was just for me on organ and Timothy on piano to play, since those are the main melodic forces, but we decided that adding the percussion would make it better," he said.

Since Hannah and Nathaniel are graduating this year, the siblings saw this as their last opportunity to perform together.

"It has been a fun process to work with these guys," Hannah Mars said. "Being the only girl amongst three brothers makes it a little chaotic, but it has been a great learning experience for all of us, and it has been fun to make music together."