Business owners braved the heat Thursday morning as they opened their storefronts for the first day of Sidewalk Sales.
Jack Underwood
Patrons traveled down Broadway as many businesses like Midwest Theater elected to keep their sales indoors to escape the heat.
Jack Underwood
Midwest Theater director Tina Worthman looks at the merchandise available at the Crispy Biscuit Pet Deli. Co-owner Jen Pedersen said she felt that the opening of the sale had been a success.
Jack Underwood
Patrons exit the sale for Studio B Thursday afternoon.
Jack Underwood
Left: Patrons exit the sale for Studio B Thursday afternoon. Right: While the east side of Broadway had some variety the east side of the street was almost entirely clothes as boutiques moved their wares out to the sidewalk.
Left: Patrons exit the sale for Studio B Thursday afternoon. Right: While the east side of Broadway had some variety the east side of the street was almost entirely clothes as boutiques moved their wares out to the sidewalk.