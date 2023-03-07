Basketball is a popular topic in Sidney right now.

A week after the Raiders girls team ended the season in the Class B semifinals, the school's boys team will take the court in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. Sidney, making its first state appearance since 2016, faces defending state champion Ashland-Greenwood in a Class C1 state quarterfinal.

"It's a pretty exciting feeling in Sidney right now," Raiders coach Austin Lewis said Monday afternoon. "But there's a lot of good things happening both in our school and in athletics. Football just barely missed the playoffs, volleyball went to state, girls basketball went to state and boys basketball is going. It's been a helluva year, honestly."

Not just for the Raiders, however. Sidney is one of three local programs in the state tournament, joined by Scottsbluff (Class B) and Gordon-Rushville (Class C2).

Scottsbluff is making a second straight appearance and ninth in the past decade. Like the Bearcats girls team last week in open, York is the Class B quarterfinal opponent.

"(York) is disciplined, they're physical and a good defensive team," Bearcats coach Scott Gullion said of the quarterfinal matchup Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. "They've got guys who can make shots, guys who can drive it and guys who can post up. We're going to have our hands full on the defensive end, and then hopefully we can spread them out and get some stuff on the offensive end."

Gordon-Rushville is making its first state appearance as combined school. Gordon last made the tournament on its own in 1954, and Rushville in 1960. The Mustangs fell to Fort Calhoun by four points in the district title game last winter and the Pioneers went on to knock off top-seeded Wahoo in a state quarterfinal matchup.

"When we saw what (Fort Calhoun) did, it made the boys realize how close they were and how good of a team they were," said Gordon-Rushville coach Joel Nelson, whose team faces top-seeded Freeman on Thursday morning at the Devaney Center. "We talked about 'unfinished business' at the start of the year ... and (the players) have had a little extra boost to them throughout the year."

The Mustangs are dependent on their starting core. Nelson said in the district final win over Elmwood-Murdock, he did not go to the bench once.

"We try to make sure they are in good shape," Nelson said. "We've had a couple times this year where they've played the entire game. If we are in a tight-contested ballgame, unless someone gets in foul trouble, we are just going to go with our five guys."

The Bearcats returned four individuals who played significant minutes on last year's state tournament squad, and enter the week with wins in seven of their past eight games.

"We came into the year expecting to make a run to the state tournament, and the road hasn't been without its bumps with injuries and such," Gullion said. "Our guys have been able to step up, make adjustments and find a way to get there.

"I think guys had to find a little bit of a different role with the loss of Tate (Talkington), and we got (Kaedon) Patton back," Gullion said. "I think the guys adjusted to the way we needed to play and filled some of those holes left with Tate. I think it's just been mulitple guys stepping up and competing."

Sidney is at the state tournament three years after the Raiders posted a 3-20 season.

"It's been a huge turnaround," Lewis said of the team, which enters this week with a 20-6 mark. "Sometimes when you are down like that, there are some doubts. You're wondering if you are doing the right things. We've had high hopes each year, but you try and keep it reasonable expectations too.

"Our guys did that," Lewis said. "My goal at the start (of the season) was to enjoy this year with our seniors and our whole team. Our seniors have put in a lot of time and you want good things to happen to kids like that. You never know what can happen down (in Lincoln). We just want to put ourselves in a position to have a chance in the end (of the game). To compete."