SIDNEY — The Raiders and Bearcats will meet for a third time this year.

Host Sidney moved into the NSAA girls basketball B-8 final with a 70-34 win over Gering on Monday night The Raiders (23-1) next face a Scottsbluff team that pulled away from Alliance over the final two quarters for a 65-34 victory in the second semifinal on the night.

The subdistrict final was moved up 90 minutes for a 4:30 p.m start on Wednesday in Sidney, due to the pending winter storm. The Raiders won both matchups against Scottsbluff in the regular season, the last being a 70-39 contest on Feb. 4.

The Raiders (23-1) scored the first 11 points of the semifinal matchup with Gering and led by 15 points at the end of the opening quarter.

Sidney hit seven 3-pointers in the first half as led 43-14 at the break. It was Sidney's third win of the season over Gering.

Kayla Westby finished with a team-high 14 points and lead a trio of Raiders players in double figures. Westby hit four of Sidney's seven 3-pointers in the first half.

Ryan Dillehay and Rheagan Stanley both added 10 points for the Raiders, and Karsyn Leeling and Reese Riddle both chipped in with nine points.

Makenzie Todd had 12 points to lead Gering (6-17). Nickie Todd added 11 points.

Scottsbluff beat Alliance 58-49 on Feb. 3 in only other meeting between the programs this season.

The Bearcats led 13-7 after the opening quarter, but Alliance got to within 20-18 with roughly three minutes left in the half. But Taryn Spady hit a 3-pointer which sparked a six-point run for the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff led 26-20 at the break. Horne had 13 of her xx points in the first half.

Alliance got to within a basket at 28-26 but the Bearcats responded with an 18-4 run to close out the third quarter. Scottsbluff then scored 19 of the first 23 points in the fourth quarter.