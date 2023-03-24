Scottsbluff's Paige Horne swept the hurdles events during the Wayne Binfield track meet Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

The junior finished first in the 100 and 300 hurdles in 15.26 and 48.40 seconds, respectively, during the unscored event, which was among the handful of local prep track meets being held in the first weekend of outdoor competition.

Horne wasn't the only girl competitor to win multi-events during the Binfield.

Her teammate, senior Payton Burda was first in both the 400 and 800 in the respective times of 1:03.02 and 2:33.04.

North Platte's Carly Purdy won both the long jump (16-9.5) and the high jump (5-2).

Gordon-Rushville's Tyrah American Horse won both the 1,600 (6:00.14) and the 3,200 (12:50.88), and also ran a leg of the Mustangs 3,200 relay team that finished first in 10.51.40.

Her teammate, McKinley Grover, swept the weight events.

Grove finished first in the shot put (35-4.25) and the discus (121-4).

In addition, Torrington's Brooklyn Asmus was first in both the 100 (12.68) and 200 (26.10) as part of a strong day for the school's sprinters.

Torrington's Brendan Flock swept the boys 100 (11.02) and the 200 (22.08). His teammate, Benjamin Fuller, was first in both the 300 hurdles (42.41) and the long jump (21-8).

Morrill Early Bird Invite

MORRILL - Mitchell won the boys 400 and 1,600 relays and three additional individual events to take the team title.

The Tigers' Jeremiah Coley won the discus with a throw of 131 feet, 7 inches and was second in the shot put. His teammates, Shawn Francescato and Bryce Hodsden were first in the high jump and the pole vault, respectively.

Leyton's Justin Ernest swept the 400 and 800 meters in the respective times of 53.49 seconds and 2:07.66.

Bayard's Adrian Torres also was a double winner as he finished first in both the long jump (19-3.75) and triple jump (41-9).

Kierra Miller won the girls 3,200 in 12.55.74 and was second in the 1,600 (6:05.20) to help Bayard finish second in the team standings, just a point behind Southeast.

Bayard also won the 400 relay and Danika Hassel was first in the long jump (16-3.5).

Leyton's Zaili Benish swept the 100 and 300 hurdles in the respective times of 17.74. and 49.35.

Morrill junior Brooklin Hess won both the 200 (27.68) and 400 (1:02.23)

Team scores

Boys

Mitchell 85.5, Leyton 78, Bayard 49.5, Garden County 48, Southeast 45, Hemingford 41, Hay Springs 34, Bridgeport 33, Crawford 26, Potter-Six 18, Morrill 17, Kimball 14, Pine Bluffs 7.

Girls

Southeast 80, Bayard 79, Bridgeport 72, Morrill 66.67, Pine Bluffs 47, Mitchell 43, Leyton 38, Crawford 29, Hemingford 28, Hay Springs 19, Kimball 7, Potter-Dix 6.33, Garden County 6, Banner County 5, Sioux County 1.