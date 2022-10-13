Skeleton pirates bring families, community together

A battle is raging in the 90500 block of County Road 19 in rural Scottsbluff. A group of long-dead British redcoats fire upon a pirate ship haunted by equally skeletal pirates. Every night, from 7-9 p.m., they wage war in the front yard of husband-and-wife Chris and Stormie Hayward's home.

“We wanted to make something for people to come and enjoy and not have to pay anything for … something kind of special,” Chris said.

The couple has made Halloween displays for years, often spending a month putting them together and brainstorming new ideas once Halloween is over.

“I kept a folder at work and every time I had an idea, I would sketch down the idea,” he said. “The pirate ship I kind of had partially planned … we’re going to keep adding to it probably until Halloween. Not a whole lot, but the details are where we’re at now and that’s what really starts bringing it alive.”

With the help of a few friends, the Haywards converted a gooseneck trailer into the pirate ship’s platform and used frames to shape it. They weathered their plastic skeletons to look more aged and frightening.

In previous years, they’d had witches and werewolves in their display. The redcoat army was a spur-of-the-moment idea.

“It actually got started when we were accidentally shipped two of these horsemen. They were actually supposed to be grim reapers, but we repurposed them and made (redcoat) costumes,” Chris said.

Filling out the redcoat ranks are some rank-and-file soldiers and a cannon operator Chris built from scratch called Trigger.

Each side is dressed in era-specific attire and has taken prisoners. They each have their own show, too. From 7-9 p.m., Chris and Stormie start a series of strobe lights, projectors and no fewer than seven fog machines to create a 10-minute performance. First the pirates are introduced, followed by the redcoats, and then they clash.

Chris said he wants people to use a nearby field as a parking lot because, for the first time, the Haywards are inviting people to walk through their display. They’ll be handing out candy the weekend before Halloween and will keep repeating their front yard performance throughout the month of October.

They’ll also feature the haunting sounds of their performance on 90.5 FM for drivers to tune into as they travel the dark country roads of Scotts Bluff County.

A few miles northeast from the Haywards, across from Regional West Medical Center, another crew of skeleton pirates sails across a lawn in the 210000 block of East 42nd Street.

Andrew and Amanda Reiner married last year, and this is the first time they’ll have Andrew’s two children and Amanda’s three children with them for Halloween.

“We wanted to do something kind of big and get the kids involved, so we did the pirate theme. We got the big 12-foot skeleton and we’ve been planning all year how to do it,” Amanda said.

For around half a dozen years, Andrew had made increasingly elaborate Halloween decorations in his front yard with an army of plastic skeletons. One year, they grew a pumpkin patch. Another, they built a giant skeleton of their own. For one of his first decorations, Andrew even had them engage in naval warfare.

“We try to change it around a little bit just to keep it interesting because I know so many people in the community have seen it and like driving by it, so we like keeping it fresh for them every year,” Andrew said.

The family tells a story through their displays, changing them up every few days. This year, they started work in September. The five children each painted their own five-foot skeleton.

­­­­“We started by putting them in the trees,” Amanda said. “They were kind of poking out where you couldn’t really see them unless you were looking for them. Then we started moving them out where they are now. We got the other six five-foot skeletons, and they started building the pirate ship.”

Using wood they had available and blue lights to mimic the ocean, the Reiners and their kids started a story of the skeleton pirate crew as they built and repaired their ship and even fought one another with swords. Each skeleton is dressed up to more closely resemble pirates; some even have eyepatches and peg legs.

Currently, the crew has constructed a lifeboat to save the massive 12-foot skeleton that fell overboard.

“It’s been a family affair for sure. Everybody’s really excited to go out there and help out,” Amanda added.

The kids have all been involved in dressing the skeletons and moving them around. Andrew is a big “Pirates of the Caribbean” fan, Amanda explained, as are her three sons, so it was a natural fit to make their skeletons pirates this year.

One pirate in particular is oddly adorned in a Santa hat and can often be seen loafing off.

“His name is Screwball and he’s always up to something mischievous,” Amanda said. “Right now, he’s out doing the backstroke in the ocean, but we’ve had him sitting in a lawn chair watching everybody work.”

Andrew said he enjoys spending time with the kids putting everything together. Often, passersby stop to marvel at the scene. He said the family will trick-or-treat early so they can be back in time to hand out candy and have folks take pictures of their display.

“It’s a really fun, family activity,” he said. “The kids really enjoy it. They love being out here, coming up with ideas … sometimes it’s hard for me to come up with ideas for Screwball, but the boys come up with fantastic ways for him to be screwing around.”

The final decorations will be put in this weekend. There are still a few surprises in store for the skeleton pirates of East 42nd Street.

From one end of Scottsbluff to the other, hundreds of houses are adorned for the Halloween season. For some families, they go all-out — it’s something they and their community can all enjoy.