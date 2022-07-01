SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS TO GRADUATING SENIORS

The members of Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County awarded four scholarships totaling $3,000.00 to area seniors last month at an awards luncheon at the Scottsbluff Country Club.

The four scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to family, community, and school. The recipients of the scholarships were: Alicia Gutierrez (Minatare High School), Hayley Blackstone (Mitchell High School); Katelyn Ott, Morrill High School); and Peyton Kriewald (Scottsbluff High School.)

The members Soroptimists International of Scotts Bluff County are proud to be a champion for young women as they begin their education advancement. For more information about Soroptimists International of Scotts Bluff County, please find us on Facebook or contact Cindy Dickinson at 631-4494.