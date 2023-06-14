GERING — Brittany Macias will take over the Gering girls basketball program.

Macias has been the freshman coach for the past six years and also serves as the Spanish teacher at Gering Junior High.

The school announced the move in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm excited to be stepping into the Gering girls varsity basketball coaching position," Macias said in the release. "With my experience in the program, I have some insight about where we can build. There's a great group of seasoned players returning this year, coupled with incoming players that will bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm.

"I look forward to helping them grow their skills, their enjoyment, their intensity and their character this year."

Macias will head a girls basketball camp for players in third through eighth grade this summer. The camp will run from July 25-27.

Those who are interested can visit ww.geringschools.net for additional information or to register.

Blomstedt, Roberts capture titles at Panhandle Junior Open

Scottsbluff residents Kian Blomstedt and Abby Roberts won the boys and girls singles titles, respectively, in the Panhandle Junior Open tennis tournament which was held June 8 at Scottsbluff High School.

The event was geared at 18 & Under USTA Level 7 players and drew indivduals from the area and as far as Cheyenne, Wyoming. The tournament was sponsored by the Western Nebraska Tennis Club and the Nebraska Drifters travel team.

Roberts also teamed with Bailee Anaya to defeated Amelia Gibson and Atziry Martinez for the girls double title. The boys doubles tournament was suspeneded due to inclement weather and will be completed at a future date.

Tyler Geringer of Cheyenne and Matthew Hafner of Scottsbluff finished second and third, respectively, in the boys singles tournament.

Gibson, of Alliance, and Anaya were second and third, respectively, in the girls singles play.

Memorial golf tournament set for Aug. 12-13

A memorial golf tournament on behalf of the Sharon M. Hoffman scholarship will be held on Aug 12-13 at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

The tournament is a two-man over/under scramble. One player needs to be over 50 years old and one under the age. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The Hoffman scholarship which was established to honor the former music educator, is in its second year. Hoffman's husband, Ron, would like to offer more scholarships to a student each year in his wife's name.

The tournament fee is $125 per player or $250 per team. It includes a 36 holdes of golf, a ribeye steak dinner, a Saturday pin prize for both morning and afternoon and a payout for three places per flight.

Those interested can register by calling Chimney Rock Golf Course at 308-586-1606. There will be RV accomodation at the Chimney Rock Pioneer Crossing. Individuals can reserve a spot by calling 308-631-1700.

PSWGA holds event at Cottonwood Golf Course

TORRINGTON — The Panhandle Senior Women's Golf Association held an event at the Cottonwood Golf Course on June 5, with a field of 43 individuals.

The team of Gail Magers, Linda Dedic, Lisa Acine and Crhis Lapaseotes took first with a 72 gross/56.5 net. Becky Mikel, Tracy Mooney, Audey Nelson and Carol derr were second with a 78 gross/62.05 net.

Suzie Ernest, Londa Maron, Terry Rajewich and Sue Bringelson were third with a 79 gorss/62.5 net.

Longest drive winners were: Mikel ('A' player) Tami Pierce ('B' player), Rajewich ('C' player) and Lisa Richardson ('D' player).

Jane Holecheck and Dedic won the longest putt.

The next outing will be June 19 at Rolling Hills in Morrill.