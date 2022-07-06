 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota State announces spring 2022 dean's list

Alliance - Jorgen Johnson, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Chadron - Shea Bailey, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Dallas Kelso of Chadron student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Gering - Jacob Schmidt, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Gordon - Lainee Link a student in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.

Rushville - Abigail Bruns, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

