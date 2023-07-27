BROOKINGS, S.D. — More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.

Overall, 3,043 students from 37 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,300 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk.

Distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement from the Panhandle were:

Shea Bailey, of Chadron, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Dallas Kelso, of Chadron, Nebraska , a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Jacob Schmidt of Gering, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Lainee Link, of Gordon, a student in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

Abigail Bruns, of Rushville, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Rebekah White, of Scottsbluff, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences