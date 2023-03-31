Hemingford High senior Rylie Wright, who just happens to be the proud title holder of 2023 Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Outstanding Teen, is so excited to announce that she is hosting a VIP DANCE!

“Growing up, going to Daddy/ Daughter dances was one of my favorite things to do,” said Wright. “One of my favorite memories was going with my dad to Buffalo Point in Sidney before the dance and drinking Shirley Temples... because you’ve got to be fancy!”

But she also knows that not everyone has a dad in their life to take them on those adventures. This VIP dance is an invitation to kids across the Panhandle to take whoever is special to them.

“Sisters, brothers, grandmas, parents, aunts, family friends, whoever they want to bring,” said Wright. “Come out for a night of snacks and dancing!”

The VIP Dance will be at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in the Multi-purpose Hall on Saturday, April 8 from 6-9 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome. Tickets will be sold at the door; 12 and under: $3 and 13 and up: $5.

“I can’t wait to see everyone there,” said Wright.

If you know Miss Wright, then you know she has a huge heart for her community so not only will the money made from this dance support her journey to Miss Nebraska’s Teen in June, she’ll also be donating a portion of funds raised to local libraries to get more books in support of her service initiative: Literature4Littles.

March is National Reading Month so to celebrate and help push her initiative Wright has been hosting storytime on her Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Outstanding Teen 2023 Facebook and Instagram. The next video will be out this Friday but don’t worry the replays are available for viewers to enjoy. Check the Ledger weekly for details at upcoming storytimes by Wright at our local libraries.