Spooky activities planned for Halloween weekend

Across the Panhandle, different organizations are throwing Halloween parades, parties and other events for families to enjoy.

Here are 15 activities suitable for children, adults or folks of all ages. Events are listed by the time they occur.

34th annual Spooktacular and Scary Nights

Spooktacular: Oct. 28, 29, 30. From 5:30 — 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 4 — 6 p.m. Sunday.

Scary Nights: Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 — 9 p.m.

Riverside Discovery Center (1600 S. Beltline Highway West) in Scottsbluff

The family-friendly Spooktacular features interactive stations, a hay fort with a slide, a hay maze, an outdoor movie screening, full concessions and more. Cost is $8 per person and kids less than two years old enter for free.

The cost is also $8 a person for the adult-focused Scary Night, where ghouls and goblins aim to frighten the participants. Full concessions are also available.

Sinister Illusions Haunted House

Oct. 28, 29, 30, 31. From 6:30 — 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:30 — 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Fireworks Unlimited Building (1013 Ave. I) in Scottsbluff

For this frightful, family-run haunted house, a portion of the $7 ticket cost goes toward Festival of Hope.

Boos and Brews: Dia de los Muertos Fundraiser

Friday, Oct. 28 from 7 — 10 p.m. at Hotel 21 & Co. in Gering

The Western Nebraska Art Center’s annual fundraiser is an adults-only beer tasting celebration featuring charcuterie boards, Mexican food spreads and both dessert and basket auctions. Costumes are not required but they are encouraged. Tickets are $25 for WNAC members and $30 regular price.

They can be purchased at the door, online at thewnac.com or at the WNAC itself.

Mitchell Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 — 5 p.m. in downtown Mitchell

The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce is putting together a fun afternoon on Center Avenue. Featured events include trunk or treating, a hay maze, face painting, a photo booth, a costume contest and other activities.

2nd annual Haunted Halloween at Fort Robinson State Park

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30 — 7 p.m. at Fort Robinson State Park (3200 Highway 20) in Crawford

Guests at the parks’ Parade Ground and Buffalo Soldiers Barracks can go on free wagon rides or enjoy chili soup and rolls for $5. The public can also reserve spots at 308-665-2900 to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from their cars, campers and other vehicles.

Attendees in costume can sign-up for a chance to win a two-night stay at one of the park’s cabins that sleep six people. Prizes will be awarded funniest, most original and best Halloween-themed costume.

Halloween Rock Show and Costume Contest

Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 6 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge 1367 (1614 1st Ave.) in Scottsbluff

This free show will feature live musical performances from All We Seem, Brindelmire, The Vellichors and Accidentally On Purpose. Those wearing a costume will automatically be entered into the costume contest.

Halloween Kids Party

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 — 4 p.m. at the VFW Post 1517 (424 Flack Ave.) in Alliance

With a $1 donation or animal shelter donation, kids ages 4 to 10 can enjoy fun, games, candy, crafts and a costume contest at this VFW event.

Halloween High Jinks

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 — 6 p.m. in downtown Minatare

An afternoon of spooky fun sponsored by the Minatare Public Library kicks off with a Costume Crawl Parade down Main Street at 3:30 p.m. Participants can start lining up in Kelso Park at 3 p.m.

From 4 — 6 p.m. there will be a trunk or treat event down Main Street and a penny carnival featuring games, treats and a bounce house at the Minatare Community Center. At 5 p.m., winners from the Costume Crawl costume contest will be announced for the funniest, cutest and scariest costumes.

Lodgepole Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4:30 — 6 p.m. at the Lodgepole Community Hall (732 Bates Blvd.)

This trunk or treat event will take place in the south parking lot of the Community Hall.

Gering Trick or Treat Street 2022

Monday, Oct. 31 from 3 — 5 p.m. in downtown Gering

The Gering Merchants are sponsoring this year’s trick or treat street. During this popular event, families can walk up and down 10th Street, collecting candy from dozens of participating merchants and stores.

Halloween Carnival

Monday, Oct. 31 from 3 — 6 p.m. at the Rollfast Bicycle parking lot (2302 Broadway) in Scottsbluff

This free Halloween carnival features a classic trunk or treat as well as zombie paintball, a skeleton dunk tank, a walk through a haunted school bus and free candy.

Downtown Trick/Trunk or Treat

Monday, Oct. 31 from 3:30 — 5 p.m. at 300 Box Butte Ave. in Alliance

This year’s trunk or treat event in Alliance will take place between the 200 and 500 blocks of Box Butte Avenue and along some side streets. Kids can dress up and get ready to collect candy.

Trick or Treat Street 2022

Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 — 6 p.m. in downtown Scottsbluff

This annual tradition allows kids to trick or treat at various Broadway businesses in downtown Scottsbluff. Drawing thousands each year, kids can expect to collect copious amounts of candy from dozens of participating stores.

Halloween Downtown Parade and Spaghetti Feed

Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 — 6 p.m. in downtown Kimball

Families can pick up bags at the Kimball Public Library and trick or treat at downtown businesses. When they’ve filled their bags — but hopefully not their stomachs — they can visit the Kimball Downtown Association’s spaghetti feed at the Masonic Temple.

Mall-O-Ween Trick or Treat 2022

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 — 7 p.m. in Uptown Scottsbluff (2302 Frontage Rd.)

The Uptown Scottsbluff mall is celebrating Halloween and several different merchants will be handing out candy for costumed children to enjoy.