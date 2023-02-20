Prep Boys Basketball: Class B-8 sub-districts at Scottsbluff (Gering vs. Alliance, 4 p.m.); C1-12 sub-district at Ogallala (Ogallala vs. Mitchell/Valentine, 5 p.m., Chadron vs. Sidney, 6:30 p.m.; D1-12 sub-district at Leyton (Leyton vs. Hemingford, 5 p.m., Perkins County vs. Bridgeport, 6:30 p.m.); D2-12 sub-district at Hay Springs (Hay Springs vs. Sioux County, 3 p.m., Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, 4:30 p.m.); D2-11 sub-districts at Potter (Creek Valley/Minatare vs. Potter-Dix, 5 p.m., Banner County vs. Garden County, 6:30 p.m.)