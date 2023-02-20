Tuesday, February 21
Prep Girls Basketball: Class B sub-districts at Sidney, finals at 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball: Class B-8 sub-districts at Scottsbluff (Gering vs. Alliance, 4 p.m.); C1-12 sub-district at Ogallala (Ogallala vs. Mitchell/Valentine, 5 p.m., Chadron vs. Sidney, 6:30 p.m.; D1-12 sub-district at Leyton (Leyton vs. Hemingford, 5 p.m., Perkins County vs. Bridgeport, 6:30 p.m.); D2-12 sub-district at Hay Springs (Hay Springs vs. Sioux County, 3 p.m., Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, 4:30 p.m.); D2-11 sub-districts at Potter (Creek Valley/Minatare vs. Potter-Dix, 5 p.m., Banner County vs. Garden County, 6:30 p.m.)
College Men’s Basketball: WNCC at North Platte.
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Men's college basketball
6:30 p.m. — Marquette at Creighton (FS1). 7 p.m. — Utah St. at Wyoming (CBSSN). 9 p.m. — Colorado St. at San Diego St. (CBSSN).
Men's soccer
1 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool, Leg 1, Round of 16 (CBS). 5:50 p.m. — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Guatemala vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Guatemala City (FS2)