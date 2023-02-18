Sunday, February 19
College Baseball: WNCC at Barton County
College Softball: WNCC at Odessa
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Auto racing
12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. (FOX). 11 p.m. — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 2, Oakland, Calif. (CNBC).
Men's college basketball
3 p.m. — Maryland at Nebraska (FS1)
College wrestling
12:30 p.m. — Arizona St. at Nebraska (BTN)
Golf
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles (GOLF). 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles (CBS); — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club - Black Course, Naples, Fla.(GOLF).
NBA
5:30 p.m. — NBA All-Star Draft: From Salt Lake City (TBS, TNT).
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Columbus at Arizona (NHLN).
Rodeo
10 a.m. — PBR: The Kubota Emerald Chute Out, Championship Round, Eugene, Ore. (Taped) (CBS). 5:30 p.m. — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, West Regional Final, Heber City, Utah (Taped) (CBSSN)