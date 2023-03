Thursday, March 9

Prep Boys Basketball: Nebraska State – Class B: Scottsbluff vs. York, 6:45 p.m.; Gordon-Rushville vs. Freeman, 8 a.m.; Wyoming 3A State – Torrington vs. Worland

Prep Girls Basketball: Wyoming 3A State – Torrington vs. Lyman

College Women’s Basketball: Region IX Tournament @ WNCC, WNCC faces Western Wyoming, 7 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball: WNCC vs. LCCC, 5 p.m. at Region IX Tournament at Casper College.

TV HIGHLIGHTS

(All times Mountain)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 9

Baseball

9:30 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Cuba vs. Panama, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan. (FS1)

Men's college basketball

10 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Michigan, Second, Chicago (BTN). 1:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Second, Chicago (BTN). 4:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Illinois, Second, Chicago (BTN). 7 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Second, Chicago (BTN). 7:30 p.m. Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York (FS1).

Golf

10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (GOLF).

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Golden State at Memphis (TNT). 8 p.m. — New York at Sacramento (TNT)