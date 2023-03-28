Wednesday, March 29
Prep Girls Tennis: Scottsbluff vs. Hershey at Madison; Alliance at North Platte
Thursday, March 30
Prep Girls Tennis: North Platte Invite (Gering, Scottsbluff)
Prep Boys Golf: Alliance at Bayard Dual
College Baseball: NJC at WNCC.
Friday, March 31
Prep Track: North Platte Invite (Gering, Scottsbluff, Alliance); Wheatland Invite (Torrington)
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
NBA
5:45 p.m. — Dallas at Philadelphia (ESPN). 8:05 p.m. — Minnesota at Phoenix (ESPN).
NHL
5:30 p.m. — NY Islanders at Washington (TNT). 8 p.m. — Minnesota at Colorado (TNT).
Golf
11:30 a.m. — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga. (GOLF)