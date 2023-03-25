Sunday, March 26
College Softball: WNCC at Trinidad State
Tuesday, March 28
Prep Girls Tennis: Gering, Scottsbluff at Alliance
Prep Girls Soccer: Torrington at Gering
Prep Boys Soccer: Gering at Torrington
Prep Boys Golf: Alliance Quad: (Alliance, Bridgeport, Bayard, Chadron)
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Auto racing
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas (FOX).
Men's college hockey
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Quinnipiac, Quarterfinal, Bridgeport, Conn. (ESPN2). 4:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Allentown, Pa. (ESPN2).
NBA
4 p.m. — Memphis at Atlanta (NBATV). 6:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Golden State (NBATV).
NHL
1 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona (NHLN). 4 p.m. — Toronto at Nashville (NHLN).
Rodeo
10 a.m. — PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (CBS). 6 p.m. — PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, Championship Round, Albuquerque, N.M. (CBSSN).
XFL
1 p.m. — San Antonio at Arlington (ABC)