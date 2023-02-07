Thursday, February 9

Prep Boys Basketball: North Platte at Scottsbluff; McCook at Gering; Bayard at Chadron; Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport; Alliance at Perkins County; Sioux County at Guernsey-Sunrise; Hay Springs at Crawford

Prep Girls Basketball: North Platte at Scottsbluff; McCook at Gering; Leyton at Garden County; Bayard at Chadron; Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport; Hay Springs at Crawford

College Wrestling: Chadron State at Colorado School of Mines.

Wednesday, February 8

Men's college basketball

4:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan (BTN); Creighton at Seton Hall (FS1). 5 p.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACCN); Iowa St at West Virginia (ESPN2); Syracuse at Florida St (ESPNU); Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SECN). 6:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St.(BTN); DePaul at Villanova (FS1). 7 p.m. — Florida at Alabama (ESPN2); Oklahoma at Baylor (ESPNU); LSU at Mississippi St (SECN)

NBA

5:45 p.m. — Philadelphia at Boston (ESPN). 8:05 p.m. — Dallas at LA Clippers (ESPN).

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Dallas (TNT)

Men's soccer

11:50 a.m. — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Rabat, Morocco (FS2). 1 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United (USA)

LOCAL SCORES

Tuesday, February 8