Monday, February 27
Prep Boys Basketball: D-6 Finals – Howells-Dodge vs. Bridgeport at Lexington, 5 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball: Casper at EWC, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball: Casper at EWC, 7:30 p.m.
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, February 26
Auto racing
1:30 p.m — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pala Casino 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif. (FOX)
People are also reading…
Men's college basketball
10 a.m. — Northwestern at Maryland (BTN), Illinois at Ohio State (CBS). Noon — Wisconsin at Michigan (CBS). 4:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St.(BTN).
Women's college basketball
1 p.m. — Michigan at Wisconsin (BTN), Indiana at Iowa (ESPN)
Golf
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (GOLF). 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (NBC)
NBA
11 a.m. — Phoenix at Milwaukee (ABC). 1:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas (ABC), 5:45 p.m. — Minnesota at Golden State (ESPN). 8:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at Denver (ESPN).
Rodeo
6 p.m. — PBR: The SoCal Showdown, Championship Round, Los Angeles (CBSSN)
Men's soccer
6 p.m. — MLS: Colorado at Seattle (FS1)