Wednesday, February 15
Prep Boys Basketball: Leyton at Garden County
College Women’s Basketball: EWC at Northwest College, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball: EWC at Northwest College, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 16
Prep Girls Wrestling: State in Omaha
People are also reading…
Prep Boys Wrestling: State in Omaha
Prep Boys Basketball: Mitchell at Kimball; Lexington at Alliance; Torrington at Glenrock
Prep Girls Basketball: Torrington at Glenrock; C1-12 Sub-district final at Bridgeport; C2-12 Sub-districts finals; D1-12 Sub-district finals; D2-10 Sub-district finals; D2-11 Sub-district finals; D2-12 Sub-district finals.
Prep Indoor Track: Torrington at Idaho State
College Women’s Basketball: Lamar vs. WNCC, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball: Lamar at WNCC, 7:30 p.m.
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, February 15
NBA
5:45 p.m. — Cleveland at Philadelphia (ESPN); 8:05 p.m. — New Orleans at LA Lakers (ESPN).
NHL
5 p.m. — Chicago at Toronto (TNT). 7:30 p.m. — Colorado at Minnesota (TNT).
Men' soccer
1 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Borussia Dortmund, Leg 1, Round of 16 (CBS). 2:50 p.m. — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Panama, Group A, Guatemala City (FS2). 5:50 p.m. — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group C, Antigua, Guatemala (FS2)